Answers to Diana’s Quiz: December 28

Answers
  1. Israel, India and Saudi Arabia are 3 countries that do not have January 1st as a holiday.
  2. CES stands for the Consumer Electronics Show, held each year in Las Vegas, serving as the proving ground for innovation and breakthrough technologies for the past 50 years.
  3. Kyle Lowry is a basketball player with the Toronto Raptors.
  4. John is the commonest pope’s name, followed by Gregory and Benedict.
  5. Niger has the youngest population in the world.  The top ten in this category at present are all in Africa.
SHARE
Previous articleOPP says “stay put” on Monday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR