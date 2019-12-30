Answers to Diana’s Quiz: December 28

Answers
- Israel, India and Saudi Arabia are 3 countries that do not have January 1st as a holiday.
- CES stands for the Consumer Electronics Show, held each year in Las Vegas, serving as the proving ground for innovation and breakthrough technologies for the past 50 years.
- Kyle Lowry is a basketball player with the Toronto Raptors.
- John is the commonest pope’s name, followed by Gregory and Benedict.
- Niger has the youngest population in the world. The top ten in this category at present are all in Africa.