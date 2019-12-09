Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 7, 2019

by Diana Filer
Answers
- The Oxford Dictionary claims ‘Climate Emergency’ as its Word of the Year; Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year is ‘Upcycling’; Collins Dictionary’s is ‘Climate Strike’, and dictionary.com’s choice is ‘existential’.
- Mary Shelley was 19 when Frankenstein was published.
- Eyebrow is a town in Saskatchewan, northwest of Moose Jaw.
- Advent Sunday this year was December 8th, the first of 4 consecutive Sundays announcing the birth of Christ.
- Henry the Navigator was a 15th century Prince of Portugal who established a school of navigation and also an astronomical observatory.