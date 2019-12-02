Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 30, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. Mirepoix is a mixture of vegetables and herbs, usually carrots, celery and onions  cooked very slowly in butter or oil, and used as a flavour base for foods.
  2. November the 30th is Saint Andrew’s Day, so proclaimed officially in the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320, although St Andrew had been celebrated in Scotland for hundreds of years.
  3. The land animal most closely related to the whale is the hippopotamus.
  4. A maunderer is a person who is rambling in speech or one who is talking drivel.
  5. Galena is the commonest lead ore.  It is the most important ore of lead and an important source of silver.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR