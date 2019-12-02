Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 30, 2019

by Diana Filer
- Mirepoix is a mixture of vegetables and herbs, usually carrots, celery and onions cooked very slowly in butter or oil, and used as a flavour base for foods.
- November the 30th is Saint Andrew’s Day, so proclaimed officially in the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320, although St Andrew had been celebrated in Scotland for hundreds of years.
- The land animal most closely related to the whale is the hippopotamus.
- A maunderer is a person who is rambling in speech or one who is talking drivel.
- Galena is the commonest lead ore. It is the most important ore of lead and an important source of silver.