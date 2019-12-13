Beatrice Brown — obituary

Brown,

Beatrice Elizabeth

In her sleep at Almonte Country Haven on December 12, 2019.

Beatrice (nee Scott)

Of Corkery, Ontario, in her 90th year.

Dear wife to the late John. Lovingly remembered by her children Diane (Tim Groniger), Eric and Annmarie. Proud “Grandma” to Jessie, Scott (Kristin), Olivia, and Luke. Survived by her siblings Edith (Dwight), May (the late Fred), and Delbert (Claudette). Predeceased by her parents John Leo Scott and Jessie Mae McIntyre, as well as siblings Leo Joseph, Cecilia, Louise, Ambrose, Willo, Florence and Clayton. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass offerings or donations to Almonte Country Haven would be greatly appreciated. A warm thank you to the staff of Almonte Country Haven for their compassionate care.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Church (1560 Corkery Rd., Carp) on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 am. Interment to follow in Parish Cemetery. Reception at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com