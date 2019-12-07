Bette LeMaistre — obituary

Bette LeMaistre

Peacefully in the Rosemond Wing, Almonte, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Predeceased by her loving parents, Edward Sr. and Elizabeth LeMaistre and brothers Ted and Jamie. Survived by her sister Beverly Tinslay (Gerry), brother John LeMaistre (Anna), nieces Pamela LeMaistre, Stephanie Lee (Kevin), Kristi LeMaistre and nephew Bill LeMaistre (Nancy). Also survived by her 8 great-nieces and nephews, Tori (Kass), Jared, Baili, Tessa, Jonah, Griffin, Benjamin and Gabriel.

Lifetime member of the Mississippi Mudds.

Special thank you to the amazing personal support workers and nurses at the Rosamond Wing and the Almonte General Hospital and Dr. Roger Drake for their care and compassion.

A funeral service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 225 Edmund Street, Carleton Place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 am. Interment at the parish cemetery. Reception to follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Almonte General Hospital, Rosamond Wing, the Carleton Place Memorial Hospital or St. James Anglican Church.

