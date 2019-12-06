Budget spotlight #3 – where does your money go?  

Mayor Christa Lowry

In this Budget Spotlight, I’m going to review

Where your tax dollars go What you get from the Municipal portion of your taxes.

WHERE YOUR TAX DOLLARS GO

Mississippi Mills is the tax collector for Lanark County and for the Schools. Whether the taxpayer pays their bill or not, the Municipality must pay the full amount owed to the County, to the Schools and to the OPP. Over half the taxes on your bill from the municipality actually go somewhere else. Your property tax bill from Mississippi Mills is actually 4 or 5 bills in one!

It includes:

Mississippi Mills Taxes + OPP Contract Mississippi Mills Waste Management Fee (Garbage, recycling, etc) Lanark County Taxes School Taxes

In 2019, the average home in Mississippi Mills was assessed at $345,000. The average residential taxes for that home was $3,635.10. If we break down this average tax bill, we can see what part of your taxes goes to the County and to the School Boards and what portion remains in Mississippi Mills.

Lanark County $1228.67 Education $672.49 OPP Contract in Mississippi Mills $312.62 Municipality of Mississippi Mills $1421.32 AVERAGE RESIDENTIAL TAXES TOTAL $3635.10

WHAT DO YOU GET FROM THE MUNICIPAL PORTION OF YOUR TAXES?

Like all municipalities, Mississippi Mills provides multiple services to our residents. These services are managed by departments, such as Public Works, Recreation and Daycare, to provide the quality programs and services that the community enjoys day to day. The Municipality has over 100 staff including full time, part time, seasonal, casual and students that make it all happen.

Partial List of Municipal Services

Fire Protection

Emergency Management

Childcare programs

Library services and programs

Animal Control

By-Law enforcement

Recreational Programs such as hockey, soccer and swimming.

Facility and park maintenance

Community events such as Light Up the Night, Santa Claus Parades, Pakenham Fall Fair, Movies in the Park, Canada Day programs

Museum support

Youth centre support

Promotion of Mississippi Mills

Beautification activities such as flowers in the summer

Winter operations and control (snow plowing, snow removal, application of sand/salt)

Bridge and culvert maintenance

Drainage and flood control

Roadside grass mowing, brushing, tree trimming and removal, ditching

Debris and litter pickup

Curb and sidewalk maintenance

Road patching and sweeping

Shoulder maintenance

Grading and dust suppression

Gravel resurfacing

Street lighting, traffic signs and line painting

Contribution to the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

Administration of the municipality including tax and water billings

Other fees for service on your municipal bill include waste management for all properties in Mississippi Mills as well as water and sewer for those residents in Almonte Ward. These services are not paid for by property taxes. They are separate fees.

Council also has a responsibility to provide wise stewardship of all municipally owned assets and to make the best use of public funds when making decisions about our assets. A very conservative estimate of the replacement cost of all our municipal assets is $170 million.

Partial List of Municipal Assets

97 km of surface-treated roads

96 km of paved roads

186 km of gravel roads

36 km of sidewalks and curbs

15 Bridges

11 Large culverts

3 public works garages

1 Municipal Office

The Almonte Old Town Hall

The Almonte Old Registry office

2 Fire Stations (Almonte and Pakenham)

12 Fire Vehicles

2 Libraries (Almonte and Pakenham)

1 Child Care Centre

2 Arenas with ice surfaces and upper halls (Almonte and Pakenham)

1 Curling Rink

1 splash pad

2 skateboard parks (Almonte and Pakenham)

19 parks, 10 with amenities

144 acres of parkland/green space

Thank you for learning about the 2020 Draft budget and the municipal finances! Please let us know your thoughts about current service levels in the survey attached. Look for our next Budget Spotlight which will dive into how your tax bill is calculated and some common misconceptions — coming out the week of December 2nd!

Mayor Christa Lowry