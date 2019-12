Last seen in the Youth Centre, Almonte, Friday 6th December.

Ladies Swatch with metal strap and pink face. It is not really valuable but I would really like to have it back. The glass was cracked during troubled times in Eastern Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, and the watch is very dear to me, holding many memories. I don’t need to know how you have it — I’d just like it back 🙂

Please email charlottemacalister@gmail.com