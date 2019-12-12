Cheese boards enhance entertaining

Pêches & Poivre

A beautiful cheese board is easily the star of any gathering, big or small. Let us help you create the perfect cheese board for your next quiet evening in or special gathering.

You may think that the only pairings that can work with cheese are nuts or grapes. Have you tried a triple-cream brie type like Laliberté with a subtle peach chutney made by Almonte Canning, or some Bleu d’Élizabeth with Shamrock Gardens’ Spiced Pumpkin Caramel, or an old Cheddar paired with the 49% Venezuela chocolate made in Maberly by Ludwig Fine Chocolate? Or perhaps, a drizzle of fine balsamic vinegar on Glengarry’s Aged Lankaaster (a rich gouda-style cheese)?

As you can see there are many possibilities! Here are some suggestions of other accompaniments to make your board a success:

– Sweety Drops, a wonderful tiny sweet Peruvian pickled pepper

– Olives, we have many types, but my favorite is the Spanish Arbequina Olives

– Sundried Tomatoes or Roasted Artichokes

– Tipsy Tapas, a cheese-stuffed sweet or hot pepper

– Seggiano mixed vegetable antipasti, it is so good that you will ask for more.

Crackers

Our shelves are bursting with different crackers! One of our favourite companies is The Fine Cheese Co. based in Bath UK. They make many flavours and styles of cracker, including Olive Oil & Sea Salt, Chive, Rosemary, Fig & Honey. They also have what they call ‘Toast for Cheese’ with such flavours as Cherries, Almonds & Linseeds, and, Apricot, Pistachio & Sunflower Seeds. They even offer a tasty gluten-free water cracker. We also stock an Ontario-made artisan crisp in different flavours. You can make your board extra special by adding an Italian Marabissi Panforte (a compressed fruit cake with almonds and candied fruit) or Torta (a fig ‘cake’ with walnuts).

Meat

A cheese board can also be enhanced with some meat. We carry Seed to Sausage cured meats including Chorizo, Saucisson Sec, Jalapeno with Blue Cheese, Calabrese and Genoa. In addition, we have a variety of pork and duck pâtés, rillettes and terrines, made in France.

The Board and Tools

Our selection of boards come in different sizes and materials, from acacia wood and olive wood to slate.

Did you know it is best to use the proper cheese knife for specific cheese? You can of course use regular knives, but there is just something about having the right tools for the job! We have in stock individual knives or sets of 2, 4, or 5 knives. It is important to remember to provide a separate cheese knife for each cheese, and not mix the knives to avoid mixing the flavours of the cheese. To identify the cheeses on your board you may want to use cheese markers. We also carry different appetizer forks, graters and cheese slicers. If there is cheese leftover, it is important to keep your cheese in storage containers. We can give you suggestions on how to preserve your cheese. You can use some of our cheese storage papers or bags.

We carry everything you need from the cheeses, meats and accompaniments, through to the best dishes, boards, knives and other cheese board accoutrements.

We can help you assemble what you need (including advising on how much cheese you’ll need) or you can ask us to do all the work — simply order a custom cheese board from us (we even rent out boards and knives).