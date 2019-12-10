Christmas supper social, December 17

Carebridge Community Support presents our Christmas Supper Social

Date: Tuesday, December 17

Time: 6pm

Venue: Almonte Legion (upstairs)

Cost: $12.00 per person

We are having our Christmas Supper Social at the Legion with a Christmas menu of roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots and a delicious carrot cake for dessert.

After supper we have entertainment with Santa and Mrs Claus who are providing carols and sing-a-longs to get us all into the Christmas spirit!

We have a new catering service that will now be providing meals for our dining programs and Meals on Wheels service so we would like to welcome Peter Seltenrich from Timesaver Foods.

Please note that space will be limited for this event so call to book your seat as early as possible by calling Carebridge Community Support at 256-4700