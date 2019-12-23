Fatal crash closes Hwy 7 near Carleton Place

We’ve received this sad information from the OPP.

(CARLETON PLACE, ON) The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to investigate a serious single-vehicle collision, just west of Carleton Place.

A transport truck left Highway 7 and rolled over shortly before 1:00 p.m. this afternoon (December 23, 2019). Officers, Mississippi Mills firefighters and Lanark County paramedics were called to the scene but efforts to reach the driver were hampered by downed hydro lines.

It has now been confirmed that the driver has died from injuries suffered in the collision. Their name has not been released, as family members are still being told.

Highway 7 will remain closed for an extended period of time. OPP Collision Reconstructionists and Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting Lanark OPP members with the investigation.

Motorists are asked to utilize Tatlock and Wolf Grove Roads as detours.

Please do not call 9-1-1 to ask about road closes. Please follow @OPP_COMM_ER or @511ONEastern on Twitter or monitor traffic reports on the media.