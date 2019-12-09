Feryn McGill — obituary

McGill,

Feryn

Passed away peacefully at the Almonte Country Haven on December 7, 2019.

Feryn (nee Willows)Of Pakenham, Ontario, in her 93rd year.

Predeceased by her husband Jack. Dear mother to Steve McGill and Dawn Mousseau. Predeceased by her parents Russell and Hattie Willows and her stepmother Merle Willows. Beloved sister of Elva Kelford, Ellen Lalonde, Beth Craig, Sterling and Ray Willows. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Munro & Heather Willows and her brothers Gerald & Keith Willows. Proud “Nana” to Michael, Leah (Sean), David, Matty, Eric, Dineen (Kayla), Alyssa and Linea; as well as many great-grandchildren. Remembered lovingly by her relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Feryn may be made to the Almonte Country Haven. A gracious thank-you to the staff at Almonte Country Haven for their care and support. A private family graveside service will be held in the spring.

