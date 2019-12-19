Frank Vetter — obituary

Vetter,

Frank Anderson

(A Longtime Resident of Almonte for 52 years)

Passed away peacefully with family by his side in the Rosamond Unit of the Almonte General Hospital on December 16, 2019, on his wedding anniversary with Pat, 58 years ago today. Best friend to his wife Pat (nee Hennessey). Loving father of daughter Tristan Wilson (Greg) and his son the late Sean. Proud “Papa” to Sean and Mackenzie. Donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation – Rosamond Unit or the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre. A special thank-you to the staff at the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support. A Celebration of a Wonderful Life lived by Frank will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 3 pm to 6 pm in the Gamble Visitation Suites.

“Frank was known as an old fashioned gentleman,

with a twinkle in his eye; a strong handshake,

and he touched the heart and soul of young and old.”

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)