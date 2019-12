Moving boxes, large to small and also at least 6/8 cardboard moving wardrobes with rails, enough for a family-sized home. I paid nearly $1000 dollars for all my packing material.

Good clean strong boxes from Dymon Storage and professional movers. Flat packed for easy transport. Free; take the lot as I have just moved and need the room. First-come, first-serve basis.

Be quick and save yourself some money.

In Almonte

613-853-1220