Free tuition for masonry apprentice program at Algonquin College Perth

New Pre-apprenticeship Masonry Program Starts March 2020 with Free Tuition

[Perth, Ontario] Algonquin College’s Perth Campus is pleased to announce the Brick and Stone Mason Pre-apprenticeship Program starting 23 March 2020. The 34-week program offers in-class essential learning, in-lab practical experience including restoration masonry and a work placement. Tuition is free for eligible learners; this Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program is funded by the Government of Ontario.

During in-class lessons, students will get familiar with the masonry program and prepare for job readiness in this field. Practical instruction will include lectures from industry representatives and site visits. In the shop environment, students will learn hands-on restoration techniques and heritage stonemasonry as well as fieldwork projects. The last 2 months of the program offer a paid work placement in a masonry environment.

Interested individuals are invited to attend an information session on January 9, 2020 at 6:00pm held on the Perth Campus, 7 Craig Street in Perth.

To apply, individuals must contact Community Employment Services at 613-267-1381 or email esperth@algonquincollege.com. Eligible learners meet one of the following: Graduated from high school; Left before finishing high school; Are unemployed or underemployed; Are indigenous; A woman; A newcomer; or, A youth.

“Repairing, rehabilitating, and maintaining brick and stone structures isn’t just a matter of mixing some mortar and slapping in a few bricks; it’s a skilled trade which requires knowledge of masonry technology and materials as well as sensitivity to the architecture of the time. Come and take this program and learn the art and craft of masonry and carve out a career for yourself as a mason.”

— Chris Hahn. Dean, Perth Campus

613-267-2859 ext. 5622, hahnc@algonquincollege.com

Brick and Stone Mason Pre-apprenticeship Program synopsis