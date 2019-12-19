Gerry Belisle — obituary

Belisle, “Gerry” Gerald Joseph

Gerry passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 in his 86th year. Dear husband for 59 years to Kathleen “Kit” (nee Hobbs). Loving father to Colleen (Joe Irvin), Geoffrey (Joanie Schatz) and the late Andrew. Proud “Papa” to Joey, Jack, Kaleigh, D.K., and Abbey.

Gerry and Kit raised their family in Carp. Gerry was a graduate of Carleton University and worked in the Federal government at the CBC and then as Vice President of the Royal Canadian Mint. After retirement, he became a Royal Lepage Gale Real Estate Broker, working with Kit at their home on Aylen Lake for 28 years. Throughout his life he engaged in community service with his active involvement in local politics (including West Carleton and South Algonquin), and many organizations (e.g. Lions and Civitan clubs). Gerry was known for his generosity, always happy to be hosting and entertaining with Kit and the door to their home was always open to all. He loved their time at the lake and regular trips to St. Augustine, Florida and ensured his grandchildren had many happy memories of their times together in both locations. Gerry was a talented musician and his voice lit up any room he was singing in. Their last move was to Almonte, where he continued to enjoy politics and volunteering in a wonderful community. While any new health obstacles were tackled with a good chocolate shake and a strong will to survive, he finally succumbed to cancer, peacefully, at home with Kit. He will be remembered as a courageous and passionate fighter, a wonderful husband, an inspirational father and incredible grandfather. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Orchard View for their exceptional care and support, as well as Dr. McCurdy and her team at the Ottawa General Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, December 23rd at Orchard View, 219 Paterson St, Almonte, between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Donations may be made in memory of Gerry to the Canadian Cancer Society.

