Ho ho ho! Santa says that 2020 is YOUR time to sing

Perhaps you are looking for a new activity in 2020 that includes making new friends and connecting with others while doing something fun that leaves you feeling uplifted?

Improving your lung capacity, posture, listening and harmony singing abilities are just a few of the benefits you get through singing in a group. Almonte’s Rhythm & Song Community Choir can bring you all of the above. The winter/spring session details are below.

Pssst! Word on the street has it that Rhythm & Song will be making an informal appearance at the Christmas Farmers’ Market at the Almonte Community Centre (Arena, 2nd floor) this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 am. We’ll be sharing some of our fall session’s songs, which (rumour has it) include a Finnish reindeer calling song!

Rhythm & Song – Monday Afternoons 1:00pm – 3pm

January 13 – June 1 (no session February 17 or 24, April 13 Easter or May 18th)

Fee: $187

Rhythm & Song – Wednesday Evenings 7:30 – 9:00pm

January 15 – June 3 (no session Feb. 18 or 25)

Fee: $210

Spaces fill up quickly. Please pre-register in name only to randsalmonte@gmail.com – with name and desired session. Once you are paid in full, you can attend one or two sessions a week – or a makeup session on either day for no extra fee. There is also a fund that helps those who are cash-strapped. Detailed info at jennifernoxon.com/choir.

Gift certificates are also available. Give the gift of song!

We welcome singers of all stripes and abilities and are always looking for more male voices (but have not yet resorted to offering free beer!). There are no auditions, no formal performances, and no need to read sheet music. Under the leadership of local songstress/artist Jennifer Noxon, we sing rounds, short and longer songs in a variety of genres and in different languages in two-to-four part harmony.

Singing groups and events are popping up in communities of all sizes across Canada. Articles and scientific studies of late continue to list the positive affects on both our mental and physical health that singing with others can bring. In its first ever national online survey of choirs in 2017, Choral Canada reported a total of 861 choral organizations responded, representing 1,541 choirs, choruses, and singing groups (with over 60,000 singers) responded to an online survey. Those are only the ones who completed the survey. There are many more choirs and social singing groups that go uncounted.