‘Home for the Holidays’ with Almonte in Concert, December 21

Ring in the holiday season with a musical celebration at the renowned Ron Caron Auditorium of the Almonte Old Town Hall on Saturday, December 21st at 7:30 p.m.

Soprano Jacqueline Woodley, violinist Yehonatan Berick and pianist Frédéric Lacroix join to provide a musical celebration in the holiday spirit. Canadian soprano Jacqueline Woodley has been praised for her fearless versatility, changing styles fluidly from early music to contemporary, from opera to art song. Both Frédéric Lacroix and Yehonatan Berick are in demand as soloists and collaborative musicians across Canada and abroad. Enjoy a selection of sacred and secular works, as well as beloved Yuletide tunes performed by this accomplished trio.

Tickets are $35 Adult, $15 student and available online at

www.almonteinconcert.com or at Mill Street Books, 52 Mill Street in Almonte