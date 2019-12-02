Jim Colton — obituary

COLTON, James “Jim”

With great sadness we announce that Jim passed away at the Almonte General Hospital in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was 85 years of age. Beloved husband of Cindy FitzPatrick and of the late Cecile Bond (1997). Dearly loved and proud father of Peter (Lucy) of Fitzroy Harbour; Kevin (Sue) of Kinburn; Scott (Debbie) and Sean, both of Arnprior; Debbie Beirnes (Stuart) of Okotoks, Alberta and Paula Greer (John) of Canmore, Alberta. Predeceased by a son, James (April 19, 2019). Dear brother of Frank (Helen) and Leo, both of Arnprior; George (Shirley Dawn) and Owen (Marilyn), both of Kinburn; Maryalice Nugent (late Wilfred) of Ottawa; Sarah Woodley (Bob) of Kinburn; Frances Presley (late Raymond) of Toronto; Claire Brooking (Roger) of Glovertown, Nfld. and Martha Colton of Kinburn. Cherished and lovingly remembered by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Mary (nee Burns) Colton as well as a brother, Burns Colton.

Jim’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, December 4th from 7 to 9 p.m. only. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte on Thursday morning, December 5th at 11 o’clock. A luncheon will follow at the Almonte Civitan Club.

In memory of Jim, please consider a donation to Parkinson Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario.

