Joseph Rytwinski — obituary

Rytwinski, Joseph

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Joseph

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 70th year.

Loving husband to Kim and predeceased by Deborah. Cherished father of Matthew and Trina (Greg Kauffeldt), as well as his step-children Olivia and Thomas. Proud “Papa” to Briar and Ellie. Survived by his siblings Sophie (Larry), Janney (Pat), Johnny and Wanda (the late Chris). Remembered by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. A warm thank-you to Dr. Maria Bastin-Millar and all the other doctors and nurses from the Carleton Place Hospital and the Ottawa General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Celebrate Joe’s Life In The

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm.

