Kim Connolly — obituary

Connolly,

Kim

(Longtime Civitan Member)

Passed away after a short battle with ALS on December 4, 2019 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Kim

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 52.

Devoted and loved partner to Gary O’Connell. Cherished by her siblings Richard, Randy, Lorie and Cathy. Loving and proud Aunt of Alyssa, Samantha, Irie, Melissa, Abbey, Jasmin and Kalem. Will be missed by her Aunt Marjorie Weir, Uncle Bryan and Aunt Judy Smalldridge as well as many cousins, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Mary, brothers Larry and Barry. Donations in memory of Kim may be made to the ALS Society of Canada or the Almonte Civitan Club. A heartfelt thank-you to the nursing staff and Dr. Marisa Rossi of the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2 – 4pm and 6 – 8pm. Complete Chapel Service on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11am. Reception in the Almonte Civitan Hall. Spring inurnment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com