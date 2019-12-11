Kintail Country Christmas, Saturday

Christmas Spirit Comes Alive at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area

It’s looking a lot like Christmas at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area with the highly anticipated Kintail Country Christmas just around the corner. Now in its 13th year, the event continues to be a highlight for families locally and from around eastern Ontario.

“We heard from people that they loved the kids crafts, that is was a great way to spend time with their children and grandchildren; visitors loved the wagon rides through the conservation area, the trees, live music and singing and of course Father Christmas,” said Stephanie Kolsters, Mill of Kintail Site Supervisor. “Our goal is to provide an affordable, family-oriented day where the public can enjoy the conservation area during the festive season.”

The event, which runs from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, will continue to see a budget-friendly entry fee of just $10 per vehicle.

“The Mill is a wonderful place to visit and spend time, walking on trails, enjoying nature, and this event is a way of introducing or re-introducing the broader community to the importance of nature for families,” said Shannon Gutoskie, MVCA’s Community Relations Coordinator.

Special thanks to the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, Ramsay Women’s Institute, North Lanark Regional Museum, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, the Naismith Men’s Shed, Chad Clifford, Ken Ramsden, all of the wonderful volunteers and, of course, everyone who attends to make this community event a success year after year.

For more information visit www.mvc.on.ca or like the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area on Facebook. The Mill of Kintail Conservation Area is located at 2854 Concession 8, Almonte.

MVCA is one of 36 Conservation Authorities in Ontario. Formed in 1968, MVCA’s mandate is to manage the watershed’s resources in partnership with our eleven member municipalities and the Province of Ontario. For more information, visit www.mvc.on.ca, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.