Kudos to Humm Productions for “Who Stole Christmas” show

Glenda Jones

The stellar production of “Who Stole Christmas in Mississippi Mills?” was unparalleled!! Author Rob Riendeau and director Kris Riendeau are owed a platinum thank you for pulling together a community cast and crew that gave us a Christmas gift we will never forget. The talent on stage, as well as backstage, reflected everything that Mississippi Mills stands for: cooperation, spirit, creativity, resourcefulness, and a sense of fun that includes every segment of our rich town. We all needed to be on our feet with a HUGE standing ovation!!

‘Thanks’ is hardly enough to cover the gratitude we owe the Riendeaus, who contribute so much of their personal devotion to this area. To write a musical like this, and have the commitment to produce it, shows their ability to defeat the Grinch’s plan to destroy the love and camaraderie that is Mississippi Mills.

I think I speak for everyone in thanking you both for what you continually give to our town.

With best regards for a well-earned rest over the holiday season.