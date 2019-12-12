Light Up the Night prints for sale

By popular demand, Mississippi Mills is working with PxlWorks to offer prints of this beautiful John McQuarrie Light Up the Night photograph. Three sizes are available, as well as the option to have it dry-mounted and laminated for hanging! Order with payment before December 17th to receive prints before Christmas Eve. Dry mounted pieces will be delivered in January.

Proceeds will go to support Light Up the Night — celebrating 30 years in 2020!

Order with payment (cash or cheque) at the Mississippi Mills Recreation & Culture office – Almonte Old Town Hall 14 Bridge St. Almonte. Call 613-256-1077 for more information.

Order by December 17 for pick-up by December 24 – prints only.

Digital Print* 8” x 15” $20 10” x 20” $25 16” x 30” $45 Drymounted Print** 8” x 15” $40 10” x 20” $45 16” x 30” $80

HST included in all prices

* Printed on archival quality photo luster paper, printed in Almonte by PxlWorks. Order by December 17th for pick-up by December 24th – prints only.

** Printed on archival quality photo luster paper, printed in Almonte by PxlWorks. Drymounted on1/2” medite with emerytex laminate, black bevelled edges with groove for hanging. Order by December 23rd for pick-up late January 2020.

Special thanks to photographer John McQuarrie for giving us the rights to his iconic photograph. Stay tuned for the release of John’s book “Almonte – Spirit of Place” coming June 2020. Visit www.magiclightphoto.ca for more information.