Loyd Cavanagh — obituary

Cavanagh, Loyd

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our dear Loyd at Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on December 28, 2019. He was 48. Long-time companion of Sherry Caldwell. Beloved father of Edith and Toby. Son of the late John and Marion. Dear brother of Lynn (Mike), Lois (Tim), Lee (Ashley), Laurie (Rob) and Lester (Stephanie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In memory of Loyd please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

