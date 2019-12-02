Men’s Shopping Night at Judy Joannou’s shop, December 12

Finding that special gift for your favourite fashionista can be a challenge; so many options and time is getting short! Let Judy Joannou make it simple (and fun!) for you as she hosts her 1st Annual 2(ladies definitely welcome too!!) on Thursday 12 December from 4-8 pm at her shop at 83 Mill Street, Almonte. There’ll be all kinds of holiday happiness to be had!

As a special treat, the sensational Dairy Distillery folks will be on hand to join in the festivities! They’ll be serving up complimentary Vodkow Cocktails for the event, but wait that’s not all!! In the spirit of giving when you make a $5.00 donation to the local Food Bank not only will Judy match your donation but you’ll get to pick a candy cane from the tree in-store to receive 10%, 15%, or 20% off of your evening’s purchase (excluding gift certificate purchases). Wow!!

“We’re always looking for a way to give back to this amazing community we are a part of,” says Judy. “What better way than getting everyone in on the fun?”

Gift bag wrapping service will be available upon request at no charge and Judy and Janet will, of course, be on hand to advise and assist those shoppers who might need some gift-giving guidance. With everything from jewellery to jeans, from socks to scarves, and so much more, the choices are endless! Still not sure what to get? Judy will also have gift certificates available to purchase in your choice of amount, starting at $10.00. If your gift certificate purchase is over $100.00, you’ll receive a free exclusive Judy Joannou velvet shoe bag as a thank you.

And the star on the top of the tree is the draw for a $50.00 gift certificate, open to all who attend this special one-night-only in-store event, 12 December 4-8 pm. Make sure to stop in, find the perfect gift, give back to the community, and enjoy your shopping experience!! Visit https://www. judyjoannoudesigns.ca/show- and-events for more information.