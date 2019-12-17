Mississippi Mills gets graphic! Free course for youth

Want to know how to write and illustrate a graphic novel?

Sign up for a 6-week workshop led by two experienced volunteers and held in partnership between the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre and the Mississippi Mills Public Library. This program will teach the basics of character and storyline development, as well as illustration.

This is a free workshop for youth ages 10-18.

Limited spots available!

Thursdays, January 9 –February 13, 2020 from 4 – 5:30 pm

Classes will be held at the Youth Centre and at the Library

Register at coordinator.mmyc@gmail.com