Readers have tickets for “Who Stole Christmas” show

Selling Two Tickets for Who Stole Christmas from Mississippi Mills
Two tickets available for Who Stole Christmas from Mississippi Mills musical.  This Sunday, December 15th at 2:00 pm, Almonte Old Town Hall.  Selling as a pair for $40. (below face value).  Please call Brian at 613-410-2853 or email brianjeanes54@gmail.com.  Can deliver in the Almonte/Carleton Place area or meet up at a convenient place.
I have two tickets available for the Thursday Dec 12th production of Who stole Xmas from M.M.
I believe they cost $56.00
Anyone interested can contact Kim at 613 256-6048

