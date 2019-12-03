Richard Beaubien — obituary

Beaubien,

Richard Clair

(Retired IBM Employee & Passionate Golfer and Curler)

Passed away with his loving and devoted wife by his side on December 1, 2019, at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Richard

of Upper Dwyer Hill Rd., Carp, Ontario, at the age of 68.

Husband and best friend to Brenda for over 50 years. Son of the late Noreen Beaubien. Sibling to John (Wanda), Peter (Diane), Sharon (Bill), Angela, Jennifer (Will) and the late Roxanne Kidd. Missed by his brother-in-law Vernon Edwards (Carol). Uncle to Paul Edwards, Ronda Giles (Guy), Matthew, Zachari, Rowan, Richard, Rebecca, Livinstone, Melissa and Grant, also great-uncle to Brody, Amber and Elowan, as well as great great-uncle to Skye and Autumn. Dear friend to Allan and Ruth Flinn, Martha Colton, also Carol and Stuart Nicholson and Family. Donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Masonic Service same day at 5:30 pm in the chapel. A Funeral Service will be held in the Gamble Chapel with Rev. Jonathon Kouri to officiate on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 am. A reception will follow the service in the Almonte United Church Hall.

