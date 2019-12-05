Sam Ayre — obituary

Ayre,

Sam

(Member of the Lions Club and Tunis Shriners)

Passed away with his wife by his side on December 3, 2019 in Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Sam

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 87.

Will be missed by his wife for over 60 years Margaret (nee Logan). Loved by his children David (Josée), Greg (Frankee), and Carey. Proud “Grandpa” to many grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Sam may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer Society. A special thank-you to the staff at Orchard View by the Mississippi for their care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2pm – 4pm.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com