‘Soldiers in Uniform’ at North Lanark Regional Museum

This winter visit the North Lanark Regional Museum and experience our Soldiers in Uniform exhibit. See the progression and the continuity of the military dress of our armed forces. Following the Fenian Raids of the 1860s, the end of the Second World War, and our military presence in Afghanistan through the 2000s, this exhibition is a must-see.

Take a journey through the lives of soldiers from Mississippi Mills, and the uniforms they wore while serving our great nation. Military tradition in Lanark County dates back nearly 150 years, starting with the 42nd Regiment, now the Lanark & Renfrew Scottish Regiment. The uniforms and photos of R. Tait McKenzie, Orrie West, and Ivan Romanuke tell just some of the stories from the last 150 years.

On display for the first time, Soldiers in Uniform also features two military uniforms belonging to Dr. Frederick Snedden, officer with the India Medical Service from Pakenham in 1938. He was later a doctor in Almonte until 1952.