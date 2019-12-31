Stanley Harrison — obituary

Harrison, Stanley Allenby

Peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in his 95th year. Predeceased by his dear wife Margaret. Loving father of Thomas (Debbie), Linda Harrison, Wayne (Karen), Robert and Reverend Lindsay Harrison. Grandfather of Jason (Amy), Julia, Karen, Gregory and Graham. Great-grandfather to Beckett and Jonathan. The family would like to thank the dedicated, compassionate staff at Carleton Lodge, in particular Rideau Village. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Steve O’Keefe and Tubman Funeral Homes for their kindness. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Church on Friday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Donors Trust at Carleton Lodge or the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County.

