Thanks to Jason Lee and Public Works for quick plumbing fix

My heartfelt thanks to Jason Lee and the Almonte Public Works department for their friendly and prompt assistance.

Late Wednesday my basement toilet clogged and a small amount of waste appeared in my furnace room. I called Jason and he immediately identified the cause – a clogged main sewer line. He advised he would liaise with the Town Public Works department and be there first thing Thursday morning. Upon his arrival Thursday he augured the line until he hit an obstacle and notified the onsite Public Works crew. They used a camera to determine the problem and found a broken main line close to the road. They informed me the pipe would have to be dug up and a section replaced.

Friday morning Public Works were on the scene and by early afternoon had dug up the line and had it repaired. Thanks to Jason’s consideration in liaising with the Public Works department and their prompt response the issue was quickly resolved. Their friendly and timely assistance is most appreciated, especially at this time of year. Also, many thanks to the worker who kindly assisted my wife across the road with her load of groceries while the work was ongoing.

Al Jones, Almonte