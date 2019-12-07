Thomas Cavanagh — obituary

CAVANAGH, Thomas James

June 10, 1933 — December 5, 2019

Founder, Thomas Cavanagh Construction

On December 5, 2019 Tom Cavanagh came to the end of his road paved with passion and generosity. He passed peacefully and beautifully surrounded by his closest loved ones. Beloved husband of Kay (née Coyles) for 63 (never boring) years. Loving father of Cindy (Phil McSkimming), Lori (Jeff Davies), Jeff (Kelly), and his nephew Mike (Jane), who was like a son to him. Proud “Poppa Tom” to Jacqueline (Manoli Destounis), Amy (Reagan Evans), Holly, Patrick, Jackson, Taylor, Russell, Jordyn, and Sarah and great “Poppa Tom” to Luke, James, Gavin, Weston, and Lucy. Dear brother of Rosemary (Lloyd Cranston) and predeceased by brothers Gerald (Connie) and Terry and by parents Terrence and Marjorie (née McKenna). Special uncle to Larry, Tracey, Kim, the late Ken, Barbie, and Fred.

Tom loved NASCAR and country music and for fun he worked. Starting with a single dump truck in 1953, he grew his company to over 800 employees, whom he considered his extended family. Tom was proud of the many people and their families that made their livelihoods with Cavanagh Construction.

Tom spoke fast, drove fast, and lived fast. He was generous to a fault. Tom gave freely and without hesitation whenever he saw a need. To honour his legacy and ensure that his gift of giving is everlasting, a foundation is being established in his memory. For those of you that wish to honour him with a donation, please consider donating to the Thomas Cavanagh Foundation, continuing his commitment to community giving.

Tom would disapprove, however the services will be held on a work day. Please join us in celebrating this one of a kind man at his farewell party. Friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, December 11 from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-9:00PM at the Beckwith Park (1319 9th Line Beckwith). The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 1:00PM at the same location. Internment at St. Clare’s Cemetery (4009 Dwyer Hill Road) followed by a reception at the Beckwith Park.

