Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 25, 2020

by Diana Filer

1. Retired baseball player Larry Walker, who played for the Montreal Expos, the Colorado Rockies and the St Louis Cardinals during his 17 year career, is now in the Baseball Hall of Fame,

2. The Amber Alert is so named after the still unsolved case of Amber Hagerman, the Texas child who was abducted and murdered in l996.

3. The world’s largest uninhabited island is Devon Island, or Tatlurutit, in Baffin Bay, Iqaluit.

4. The first full-length movie feature was The Kelly Gang, made in Australia in 1906.