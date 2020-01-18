A day of free yoga, January 25

We would like to invite you to our space, Surya Daya, located at 14 Mill Street in the Heritage Court, for a day of complimentary yoga, community, connection and celebration. Please mark your calendars for Saturday, January 25th from 9 am – 3:00 pm

In November of 2018, we changed our studio name to Surya Daya Yoga & Wellness as the torch was passed to Amber Young. We have had quite the year, filled with so much growth and continued learning. We have been inspired by all of you, supporting long-time students and welcoming so many new people to practice with us. We are grateful to be able to offer yoga and wellness based classes and workshops in our community with the hopes to help you to be healthier, more vital and at peace. Yoga has the potential to change your life, it brings a greater awareness of your breath patterns, releases tension and deepens your connection to your body supporting you to thrive. Yoga also helps us feel happier, in body and mind.

Please help us celebrate our community and YOU!! We have a very special day planned; come for a class, chat with our teachers, ask questions, breathe deeply, drop in for a piece of cake and a cup of tea, add your fingerprint to our community tree, or stay for the whole day!

We thank our family of teachers and our family of students, we thank our town of Almonte, and all the leaders who have brought us these amazing wellness-based tools and techniques and the courage to share them.

Preregistration is not necessary for the classes, and all the yoga sessions will be complimentary.

Our regular class passes will be 15% off all day on the 25th (in-studio purchases only), and be sure to enter to win one of our fabulous raffle prizes – including a 20 class pass at our studio!

We are so grateful you’re here and that you value your own self-care through yoga, movement and meditation.

Schedule for the day:

9:00 – 10:15 Kundalini Yoga with Amber

10:30 – 12:15 Drop in for open studio time, enjoy some cake and a cup of tea, finger painting, questions, conversations, and connection

12:15 – 12:45 Gentle Core with Lynne

1:00 – 1:45 Heart Centered Hatha with Lindsey

2:00 – 3:00 Yin yoga and sound immersion relaxation with Margie and Amber

We hope to see you then!

If you’d like to find out more about the day or have any questions about any of our classes please give us a call or send us an email

613-451-2891

info@suryadaya.ca

www.suryadayayoga.ca