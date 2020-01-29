Air-Fried Tandoori Chicken Thighs

by Susan Hanna

I have a new kitchen toy — an extra-large air fryer. Air fryers aren’t really fryers at all – they are small convection ovens that circulate hot air with a fan. The intense hot air approximates frying — with little or no fat. I have a Philips Avance model and have been impressed with the results — crispy fries, moist fish and chicken that cooks through and browns in 20 minutes. It frees up oven space and there is no spatter! On the down side, it is large and heavy, so I’ve been leaving mine on the countertop. These Tandoori chicken thighs are from the American’s Test Kitchen Air Fryer Perfection cookbook. Marinate the chicken for a few minutes and then air fry for 20-30 minutes. You could also bake them in a 425 F (218 C) oven for 30-40 minutes.

Serves 2.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure your dried spices don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Use fresh lime juice and yogurt with no additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp (15 ml) grated fresh garlic

1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) garam masala

1 tsp (5 ml) chili powder

1 tsp (5 ml) vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

½ cup (125 ml) plain whole-milk yogurt

4 tsp (20 ml) freshly squeezed lime juice

4 5-oz (140-g) bone in, skin-on chicken thighs

Preparation

Combine garlic, ginger, garam masala, cumin, chili powder, oil, ¼ tsp (1 ml) salt and ¼ tsp (1 ml) pepper in large bowl and microwave until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Set aside to cool slightly, then stir in ¼ cup (60 ml) yogurt and 1 tbsp (15 ml) lime juice. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Using metal skewer, poke skin side of chicken 10 to 15 times (omit this step if you aren’t using an air fryer). Add to bowl with yogurt-spice mixture and toss to coat; set aside to marinate for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) yogurt and remaining 1 tsp (5 ml) lime juice in clean bowl; season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside. Remove chicken from marinade, letting excess drip off, and arrange skin side up in air-fryer basket, spaced evenly apart (or place chicken on baking sheet). Place basket in air fryer and set temperature to 400 F (204 C) (or place in pre-heated 425 F/218 C oven). Cook until chicken is well-browned and crisp and registers 195 F (90 C), 20 to 30 minutes, rotating chicken halfway through cooking; do not flip (if roasting in oven, cook 30-40 minutes). Transfer chicken to serving platter, tent loosely with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with reserved yogurt-lime sauce.

From America’s Test Kitchen Air Fryer Perfection