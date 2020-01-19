Almonte in Concert, ‘Inspired by Virtuosos’, January 26

These two dynamic musicians and collaborators for over 25 years will warm your heart and lift your spirits with their powerful performance. Fall under the spell of works composed or arranged for or by the greatest violin virtuosos of our time.

Canadian violinist Jasper Wood has established a flourishing reputation as a soloist through his frequent performances with many of North America’s finest orchestras, in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Buffalo, and throughout Europe. Mr. Wood has also garnered acclaim for his dazzling performances as a recitalist and chamber musician, which have taken him to major cities worldwide.

Pianist David Riley has received rave reviews throughout the U.S. and Canada, including “Absolutely exquisite technique” (New York Concert Review), “A soloist’s dream, star quality, gifted and sensitive…”(Billings Gazette), “a superb collaborator”, (Strad Magazine). He has extensive experience as a professional recitalist, frequently performing at many of North America’s most prestigious venues.

Both David Riley and Jasper Wood received the 2004 East Coast Music Award ‘Best Classical Recording’ for a CD of works for violin and piano of Igor Stravinsky. We hope you enjoy the live performance on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2 p.m.

The concert takes place in the Ron Caron Auditorium of the Almonte Old Town Hall.

Venue is wheelchair accessible. Tickets are available online at almonteinconcert.com.

Single tickets are available at Mill Street Books, 52 Mill Street, Almonte.

The concert programme can be seen on our website at almonteinconcert.com.