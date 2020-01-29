Almonte Quilters Guild warms up local ambulances

A gift of warmth and comfort

The Lanark County Paramedic Service (LCPS) has a new addition to its ambulances. It recently received a gift of approximately 100 handmade, child-sized quilts. The angels behind this very generous donation are members of the Almonte Quilters Guild.

The Almonte Quilters Guild formed in September 2004 and they welcome both beginner quilters and experts alike. They currently have 79 members and are known as the “friendliest” quilt guild around. They meet on the 3rd Monday of every month from September to June, except for December.

The Guild’s charity coordinator Lisa Compton explains that these donated quilts were coined the “I Spy” project and were completed as part of the Guild’s 15th-anniversary celebration. Each quilt has colourful, playful patterns to keep the eyes entertained. “You would be hard-pressed to choose a favourite as each quilt is more special than the last, with unique blocks, borders, and backing,” explains Lisa. “Each quilt takes about 20 hours to create.”

Lisa is a first responder herself; a military nurse with 6 courageous tours in Afghanistan. She has also worked at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. She is no stranger to the challenges faced in emergency medicine and hopes that these quilts will keep the littlest patients warm and busily distracted from the crisis they may be experiencing.

“We are beyond grateful to be the recipients of these beautiful quilts and will graciously distribute them to our young patients,” notes Ed McPherson, Chief, Lanark County Paramedic Service. “We are sure these quilts will provide joy and comfort, as they were created with an abundance of tender loving care.”