News
Enerdu
Features
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Sports
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Mayor Lowry comments on traffic concerns
The Mayor’s final address to Council
Note of thanks from Christa Lowry
Comment on Mayor’s article on finances
Election 2018: Common Themes
Diana’s Quiz
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 11, 2020
Diana’s Quiz – January 11, 2020
Answers to Diana’s Quiz, January 4 2020
Diana’s Quiz, January 4 2020
Answers to Diana’s Quiz: December 28
Letters
Millstone gets one lost cat home; one still missing
FOR RENT: Lovely 3-br house near Naismith school
Downtown Almonte parking spot, $40 a month
Save on glasses: 50% off second pair
Reader seeks 2 tickets for ‘Good Lovelies’ show, Jan. 18
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
All
Enerdu
Features
O little town …
Fatal crash closes Hwy 7 near Carleton Place
Bay Hill crash on Saturday morning
Remembrance Day in Almonte, 2019
Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
Breakfast at the Legion this Saturday, only $8
Sing in 2020! Spaces left for next Rhythm & Song session
“Celebrate Soil” talk at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham, January 29
Robbie Burns Scottish Tea at Legion, January 26
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
Bill Brebner — obituary
Pauline Juneau — obituary
Albert Willey — obituary
Stanley Harrison — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Library offers +30,000 free movies through Kanopy streaming service
An Artist’s Notes | Sunday Drive
The Vagina Bible by Dr. Jen Gunter
Kudos to Humm Productions for “Who Stole Christmas” show
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
What is that … Emerald in the Garden?
Backyard birds, January 5 2020
What Is That … Purple Flower?
Join the Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Know Your Basil
Family of local woman seeks financial help for double-lung transplant
What’s up at the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre?
Cilantro—love it or hate it
Sports
Eastern Ontario Regional Games report
3-pitch tourney helps Rural FASD Support Network
Photos from Naismith 3-on-3 tournament today
Naismith 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on this Saturday
District 7 Senior Summer Games final results
Home
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
January 13, 2020 - 5:11 pm
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Breakfast at the Legion this Saturday, only $8
Sing in 2020! Spaces left for next Rhythm & Song session
“Celebrate Soil” talk at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham, January 29
LATEST
Millstone gets one lost cat home; one still missing
January 13, 2020 - 5:53 pm
FOR RENT: Lovely 3-br house near Naismith school
January 13, 2020 - 5:18 pm
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, Wednesday
January 13, 2020 - 5:11 pm
Bill Brebner — obituary
January 13, 2020 - 5:00 pm
Know Your Basil
January 13, 2020 - 9:53 am
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 11, 2020
January 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
Family of local woman seeks financial help for double-lung transplant
January 12, 2020 - 7:02 pm
Breakfast at the Legion this Saturday, only $8
January 12, 2020 - 12:08 pm
FOLLOW US
1,730
Fans
Like
508
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Edit with Live CSS
.td-theme-wrap .td-mega-span h3 a { color: #0a0a0a; letter-spacing: normal; } .td-footer-wrapper { width:100% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left a { color: #fff; font-size:38px; line-height:1.14; font-family: Open Sans Condensed; font-weight: 700; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 17px !important; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } .td-theme-wrap .td-subcat-filter, .td-theme-wrap .td-subcat-filter .td-subcat-dropdown, .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title-wrap .td-wrapper-pulldown-filter .td-pulldown-filter-display-option, .td-theme-wrap .td-pulldown-category { line-height: 71px; } /* Headings */ h4 { letter-spacing: -0.7px !important; } h3 { letter-spacing: -1px !important; } h5, h5 strong { letter-spacing: -0.6px !important; font-family: Open Sans Condensed !important; padding-bottom: 0.8%; } /* Body */ .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 16.3px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.8; letter-spacing: -0.1px !important; } .td-page-content, .td-post-content, .wpb_text_column, .td_block_text_with_title, .woocommerce #tab-description, .mce-content-body { color: #000 !important; } .td-page-content p, .td-page-content li { font-size: 17px; color: #000 !important; line-height: 1.6; letter-spacing: 0px !important; } .td-excerpt { font-size: 15px; line-height: 1.5; color: #777; margin-top: 9px; } /* Comments */ .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .dcl-latest-comments-message, .dcl-latest-comments-author{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 15px; } .dcl-latest-comments-author{ text-transform: uppercase; color: #e0c2a3 !important; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing:0; color: #2cafdb; font-weight: 700; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a:hover { color: #fff; } .dcl-latest-comments-widget.dcl-blue .dcl-latest-comments-item { border-bottom: 1px dashed #b8b8b8; padding: 10px 0 } /* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17.4px; line-height: 22px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Open Sans'; letter-spacing:-0.5px !important; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } /* Sports etc */ .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 1.75em; line-height: 1.2em; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.6px !important; } /* Billboard */ .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 23px; line-height: 28px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.3px !important; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 700; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title, .td-block-span12 .td_module_9.entry-title,{ font-size: 18px; line-height: 1.2; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'Open Sans Condensed'; color: #111; letter-spacing: -0.2px !important; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Open Sans Condensed; font-weight:600 !important; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 700 !important; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .td_module_16 .entry-title { font-weight:700; } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 14px 14px; margin: 0 24px; height: 10% !important; background: #f7f7f7; border: 1px solid #eee; } .td-trending-now-wrapper .td-next-prev-wrap { position: absolute; right: 22px; top: 15px; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Merriweather"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Open Sans; color:#444; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Merriweather; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 25px; font-weight:600; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 3.1em; font-family: "Open Sans Condensed" !important; line-height: 1.2; letter-spacing:-1.4px !important; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Open Sans; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Open Sans !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; } .td-post-content li { margin-bottom:1em; } blockquote p { text-align:left !important; font-family: Merriweather !important; text-transform: none !important; font-size:16.5px !important; line-height:1.9 !important; font-style:normal !important; color:#444 !important; padding: 5%; margin-bottom: -5% !important; } blockquote{ background: #f9f9f9; margin:0 7% !important; margin-bottom: 10% !important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left { background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65) !important; } .td-page-content li { margin-bottom: 12px !important; } .entry-crumbs { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #777; line-height: 18px; padding-top: 6px; padding-bottom: 2px; } #nf-field-19 { background-color: orange; border: 0px; padding:6px 12px; color:#fff; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; border-radius: 3px; } #nf-field-19:hover { background-color: #999; } #nf-field-18 { background-color: #f9f9f9 !important; font-size:18px; } .entry-date { font-size:14px; color:#666; } .td-post-template-7 .td-post-sub-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 25px; color: #fff; margin-bottom: 25px; } .contact { font-family: Open Sans; line-height: 1.4; font-size: 17.4px; letter-spacing: -0.2px; } .td-page-title, .woocommerce-page .page-title, .td-category-title-holder .td-page-title { font-family: "Open Sans Condensed"; font-weight: 600; font-size: 40px; line-height: 48px; letter-spacing:-1px; }