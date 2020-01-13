Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 11, 2020

by Diana Filer

1, Alex Trebek hosted ‘Reach for the Top’, a long-running CBC quiz show for high school students, from 1966 to 1973.

2. Approximately 90% of the earth’s population lives in the northern hemisphere.

3. A cultivar is a plant that is derived through intentional agricultural or horticultural cultivation, not from seeds, but could be from plant stems. Certain types of

bananas and apples are examples. Also seedless grapes are cultivars.

4. Krav maga is a form of self-defence derived from normal fight training, as well as boxing, wrestling, akido, judo and karate.

5. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time lead scorer in the NHL, having played for 4 teams