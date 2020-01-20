Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 18, 2020

by Diana Filer
- Switzerland is this year’s best country, based on economic influence; power; citizenship and quality of life.
- Mark Carney will be U.N. special envoy on climate action and climate finance after his term with the Bank of England ends on January 31
- Lee Valley Tools, with 20 outlets across Canada is a popular tool and garden centre, with many other interesting items for sale.
- Pop icon Lizzo is Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year.
- A jab step in basketball is a fake manoeuvre where the player holding the ball moves in one direction only to switch and move in the opposite direction.