Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 18, 2020

by Diana Filer

  1. Switzerland is this year’s best country, based on economic influence; power; citizenship and quality of life.
  2. Mark Carney will be U.N. special envoy on climate action and climate finance after his term with the Bank of England ends on January 31
  3. Lee Valley Tools, with 20 outlets across Canada is a popular tool and garden centre, with many other interesting items for sale.
  4. Pop icon Lizzo is Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year.
  5. A jab step in basketball is a fake manoeuvre where the player holding the ball moves in one direction only to switch and move in the opposite direction.

