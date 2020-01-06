Answers to Diana’s Quiz, January 4 2020

Answers
  1. In the Christian religion, Epiphany commemorates the visit of the Magi to the baby Jesus.
  2. The world’s largest service organization is Lions Club International.
  3. For the First Time in Forever is a song from the film musical “Frozen”.
  4. Taveuni, the 3rd largest of the Fijian islands, crosses the 180th meridian, or the International Dateline, allowing for two different days.
  5. A topaz gemstone is yellow in colour, although the mineral from which it comes can be blue, yellow, brown, pink or colourless.

