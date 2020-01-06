Answers to Diana’s Quiz, January 4 2020

Answers
- In the Christian religion, Epiphany commemorates the visit of the Magi to the baby Jesus.
- The world’s largest service organization is Lions Club International.
- For the First Time in Forever is a song from the film musical “Frozen”.
- Taveuni, the 3rd largest of the Fijian islands, crosses the 180th meridian, or the International Dateline, allowing for two different days.
- A topaz gemstone is yellow in colour, although the mineral from which it comes can be blue, yellow, brown, pink or colourless.