Appleton Studio art classes start January 28

OPEN STUDIO SESSIONS FOR ARTISTS OF ALL LEVELS!

Classes run for eight weeks starting January 28/29. Cost is $265.

Tuesdays: 9:30 am -noon

Tuesdays: 1pm – 3:30 pm

Wednesdays: 9:30 am – noon

Wednesdays: 1 pm – 3:30 pm

These unique ‘Open Studio’ sessions are for artists of all levels, from beginners to those with many years of experience. As an Open Studio participant you have many options:

Personal instruction in painting techniques (acrylics or water-based oils), composition and colour theory; Working on your own projects (landscape, still life, animals, portraits, etc) in your choice of medium; Learning new techniques under the guidance of a professional artist; Step by step lessons in graphite or charcoal drawing (negative spaces, perspective, tonal drawing, etc); Learning the fundamentals of coloured pencil.

Enjoy working in a bright, natural-light studio in the beautiful village of Appleton. The friendly atmosphere and useful feedback from your fellow students make these sessions both fun and instructive. Coffee/tea and snack are provided – a good chance to take a break, stretch your legs and see what your fellow students are working on! Register early – classes are limited to six people and fill quickly!

Instructor: Adrian Baker, BFA, MFA

Location: Appleton Studio; 280 Wilson St, Appleton

To register or for more info: appletonstudio@gmail.com

Website: www.adrianbakerart.com

Testimonial:

“These classes have been a relaxing opportunity to develop with great instruction and significant patience at the hand of Adrian. Small classes has allowed for individual attention as we are all progressing at different levels, resulting in the chance to learn from each other. There is a harmony and appreciation of each student and of each other. Painting has brought joy into my life and a chance to put aside all life’s worries. Adrian’s approach, her studio and fellow students have made this satisfied feeling all possible.”

Catherine Wood, Beckwith