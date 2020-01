by Brent Eades

After taking a hiatus from this column for a year or two I thought I’d restart it.

The premise is pretty simple: these are birds I photograph in my backyard, as viewed through the window of my home office, which looks out on the feeders I hang in and around a large crabapple tree.

I’ll post periodic updates through the winter. In the spring and summer, I stop filling the feeders as the birds can find lots to eat without them, usually anyway.