Betty McAuliffe — obituary

McAULIFFE

“Betty”

Peacefully in the Fairview Manor on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Betty McAuliffe (nee Sobchuck)

of Almonte, age 81 years.

Beloved daughter of the late John & Sophie Sobchuck and wife of Michael John. Sister of Don (Karen) of Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her sister Margaret Ordahl. Survived by several nieces & nephews. Betty had a deep and unwavering love for her Lord & Saviour. She was unafraid and embraced her final journey with open arms. Betty’s close circle of friends surrounded her with their love and presence all through her illness. We are all better because she walked through our lives.

Friends are invited to share in Praying the Rosary in the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10 AM. Celebration of the eucharist will follow in Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte at 11 AM. Cremation to follow.

on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10 AM. Celebration of the eucharist will follow in Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte at 11 AM. Cremation to follow.

For those who may choose to honour Betty with a memorial donation, please consider the Home Hospice North Lanark.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com