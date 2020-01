On January 18th. from 12-5 pm, Blair T. Paul, AOCAD, OSA will be offering an exciting acrylic painting workshop at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

The theme of the day will be “Painting Winter Water & Snow”, and is suitable for beginners or more advanced painters. Seating is limited so please contact me at

ttbpaul4@hotmail.com asap to register.

www.blairpaul.com