“Celebrate Soil” talk at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham, January 29

Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham, Ontario

Presenters: Paul and Jean Sullivan of Sullivan Agro

In the true sense of community, the Pakenham Civitan and local churches are partnering for a second year to bring you a free speaker series.

Come out and hear great speakers talk about things of importance to you and your family.

Humans are dependent on soil for food. Soil erosion and poisoning can and does lead to famine. And, soil erosion contributes to climate change as carbons are released into the atmosphere when soil erodes.

Whether you farm hundreds of acres or tend a small backyard garden, understanding how to manage your soil is key to healthy, sustainable crops.

Join Paul and Jean, as they help us think about, learn about, and celebrate soil. Whether it’s cover crops, tillage, technology, compaction, nutrition, soil life or rotation, they’ll discuss the soil and how to care for and sustain it.

Please note that the start time for this event only is being moved from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bio: Paul Sullivan is a graduate of the University of Guelph, B.Sc. (Agr.) Crop Science and is a certified Crop Advisor. Paul started Sullivan Agro in 1997 to serve the needs of farmers in the Ottawa Valley and Eastern Ontario. Paul operates Sullivan Agro with his wife Jean, three full-time agronomy staff and summer agronomy assistants. The company provides crop recommendations based on fertility, pesticides and varieties, consults on precision agriculture through variable-rate technology and provides in-season crop scouting and soil sampling.