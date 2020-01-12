Family of local woman seeks financial help for double-lung transplant

We’ve been advised of this local family seeking funds towards the costs related to an essential double-lung transplant.

The Facebook fundraiser says:

Once listed, Lindsay and her family will need to move within a 2-hour radius of Toronto General Hospital, for potentially up to a year or more. Lindsay will be required to do mandatory physiotherapy and rehabilitation before and after transplant several times a week. Although this is a life-saving surgery, Lindsay will be on anti-rejection medications for the rest of her life, with a weakened immune system.

Your generous donations will go towards helping cover the costs of relocating to Toronto, travel expenses, and any medical costs pre and post-transplant. More importantly, your donations will help give Lindsay a fighting chance for a better future.

Thank you so much for all your love and support. Please keep sharing.

