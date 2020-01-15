February fundraisers for Senior Games

The local Senior Games Association is planning a series of fundraising games for Mondays in February. Since this summer there will be Ontario-wide games held on Tuesday, August 11 to Thursday, August 13 at Peterborough, funds are necessary to subsidize the transportation of our winners travelling there.

We are fortunate that a number of seniors homes and Beckwith Township are hosting these events so we thank them for their support. Waterside and the Terrace are also sponsoring a tablecloth and a banner that can be used at events to make District 7 of the OSGA+55 more visible.

The fundraisers are all on Mondays in February from 1-4 pm. The dates are:

Monday Feb 3: Euchre at The Terrace ,Carleton Place – convenor Debbie Russett

Monday Feb 10: Washer Toss: Beckwith Recreation Park – convenors Barry & Carole Pascoe

Monday Feb.17: Bid Euchre-Waterside, Carleton Place – convenor Marilyn Snedden

Monday Feb. 24: Cribbage-Orchard View, Almonte – convenor David Cave

Please register with David Cave before the event because there is a maximum number in some fundraisers. There will be a $5 entry fee for each event.

The Executive was happy to welcome Debbie Russett as a new member on the Executive at the last meeting. There is room for a few more if you’d like to help out. Contact president David Cave- cavedg@hotmail.com or the District Coordinator Guy Chaput-chapguy1@gmail.com for more information.