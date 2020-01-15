February fundraisers for Senior Games

The local Senior Games Association is planning a series of fundraising games for Mondays in February. Since this summer there will be Ontario-wide games held on Tuesday, August 11 to Thursday, August 13 at Peterborough, funds are necessary to subsidize the transportation of our winners travelling there.

Local bowling winners in 2019

We are fortunate that a number of seniors homes and Beckwith Township are hosting these events so we thank them for their support. Waterside and the Terrace are also sponsoring a tablecloth and a banner that can be used at events to make District 7 of the OSGA+55 more visible.

The fundraisers are all on Mondays in February from 1-4 pm. The dates are:

  • Monday Feb 3: Euchre at The Terrace ,Carleton Place – convenor Debbie Russett
  • Monday Feb 10: Washer Toss: Beckwith Recreation Park – convenors Barry & Carole Pascoe
  • Monday Feb.17: Bid Euchre-Waterside, Carleton Place – convenor Marilyn Snedden
  • Monday Feb. 24: Cribbage-Orchard View, Almonte – convenor David Cave

Please register with David Cave before the event because there is a maximum number in some fundraisers. There will be a $5 entry fee for each event.

The Executive was happy to welcome Debbie Russett as a new member on the Executive at the last meeting. There is room for a few more if you’d like to help out. Contact president David Cave- cavedg@hotmail.com or the District Coordinator Guy Chaput-chapguy1@gmail.com for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR