Food Bank storefront moves to new Carleton Place location, April 1

The Lanark County Food Bank (also known as “The Hunger Stop”) is excited to announce that our storefront operation is moving to 84 Mill Street in Carleton Place as of April 1, 2020. This new-to-us facility will allow us to combine our ‘retail’ and ‘warehouse’ activities under one roof with a huge increase in the efficiency of our operations. Additional space will allow us to better serve our clients.

The Lanark County Food Bank serves the municipalities of Beckwith, Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills. Each month we serve over 700 clients, of whom over one-third are children. While the storefront is in Carleton Place, there are also satellite operations in Almonte and Pakenham.

The Lanark County Food Bank is a non-denominational, non-political organization sustained solely by private donations. The food bank is operated by a seven-member volunteer Board of Directors, a paid part-time manager and approximately 60 dedicated volunteers who provide front line service to our clients. Our mission is to provide safe and nutritional food assistance to persons in need using the acquisition of food resources through donations, fundraising events and collaborating with community partners.

We have a website, belong to Feed Ontario, are affiliated with Food Banks Canada, have an active Facebook presence and currently operate out of 5 Allan St. in Carleton Place with warehouse space in an industrial park.

About five years ago we expanded our operation beyond the bare-bones operation of collecting food and then handing it out to a self-serve model that gives more choice to clients and is much more empowering. We have developed partnerships in our area that focus on community gardening and cooking – both aimed at empowering those in our community that struggle with food insecurity.

We also continue to develop new partnerships in the community – the latest is with the Men’s Shed groups who have volunteered to help with renovations at our new facility.

If you are able to help with our move in any way, please contact our manager, Tammy Parent at 613-257-8546 or by email at lcfb.thehungerstop@gmail.com.